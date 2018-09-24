Some 2,800 tourists visit Doi Inthanon over weekend

visit Doi Inthanon: The Doi Inthanon National Park registered a total of 2,849 visitors to the mountaintop over the weekend as the temperature dropped to a chilly 6 degrees Celsius degree last week.

 

The park put up a sign advising visitors that that the lowest temperature early Monday was also 6 C on the top of the Doi Inthanon.

The park said the temperature along the nature trek route was about 10 C on Monday morning while the Doi Inthanon park office situated half way to the top recorded 15 C.

Park officials said most visitors to the mountaintop over the weekend were Thais.

