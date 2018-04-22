25 rounded up at Pattaya hotel’s “swinging party”

Eleven men and 14 women of various nationalities were rounded up late on Saturday night in a raid on a hotel in South Pattaya in tambon Nong Prue while attending a swinging party for attendants to swap partners for sexual activities.

The raid on Ban Tulip Hotel in Phra Tamnak area in South Pattaya, which took place at about 11.30pm, was carried out by Bang Lamung district administrative officials with support from tourist police and soldiers from the 14th Military Circle.

Naris Niramaiwong, the Bang Lamung district chief, said the raid was prompted by complaints from local residents that the hotel had frequently organised a “swinging party” for attendants to swap sex partners.

In the raid, the party was being held in a room on the hotel’s ground floor where 25 party attendants were found naked, performing sexual activities. They included American, Canadian, Chinese, Malaysian, Singapore, German, Thai, Cambodian, Indian and Ukrainian nationals. They were detained for further legal action.

Mr Naris said the attendants were required to applied online via a website. The admission fee was 1,500 baht per person.

Xeng-chai Yang, 53, a Chinese national, the hotel operator, was arrested for operating the hotel without permission in violating the Hotel Act and illegally facilitating sexual activities.