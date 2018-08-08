20kg marijuana bag dumped by Mekong

Police confiscated 20kg of marijuana beside the Mekong in Nong Khai’s Phon Pisai district on Wednesday morning.

Nong Khai deputy police chief Colonel Dechpol Premsiri told a press conference at the Phon Pisai police station that the marijuana, worth about Bt100,000, was left for a pick up at a riverside spot in Ban Thin Dung, Moo 10, in Tambon Wat Luang. Police on a tip-off conducted a stakeout but did not see anyone so they went to the spot at 6am and found the marijuana in a fertiliser sack.

Police suspected that a gang planned to transport it to Thai tourist destinations.