Rain floods Nan:

Flood warnings were issued in 30 Pua, Tha Wangpha, Santisuk and Mae Jarim villages to prepare for evacuation in case of flash floods and landslides.

Another 90 villages were told to watch out for alerts, according to a Nan-based news agency (facebook.com/teeneemuangnan/).

The Peua River in Tambon Phra That in Chiang Klang district also kept rising, threatening riverside homes.

Villagers can call the Nan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office on 054-716-172 or the emergency hotline on 1784.