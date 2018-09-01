2 injured in stabbing at Amsterdam railway station, suspect shot by police

2 Injured: Dutch police have shot and injured a suspect following a stabbing which left two people wounded at Amsterdam railway station. It is unclear at the moment if the incident is related to terrorism.

The victims, as well as the suspected attacker, were sent to a local hospital, Dutch police tweeted on Friday. Commuters are advised to avoid the area and the station is partially closed, local media reported.

Local television station AT5 reported that the incident followed an argument that got out of hand, and ended in the stabbing attack. Armed police then shot the suspect at around 12pm local time.

All train traffic was shut down following the incident but some services have now restarted. The police said it is investigating “all possible scenarios” following the incident.

“It was major chaos in the station,” eyewitness Jaime van Gastel told De Telegraaf. “It was teeming with police. I saw something like 15 cars and a lot of agents. There was also a central police helicopter circling above. That is now gone.”