Dr Suwanchai Watanayincharoen said he received a report that the 50-year-old woman died in Tak during the past week.

Suwanchai said the woman was bitten by a dog on the back of her hand in Surat Thani a year ago and had not received any rabies shot. The director general said the dog has no record of receiving a rabies shot either.

Fifteen of the cases were caused by dog bites and another from a cat bite, he said.

The deaths were recorded in Buri Ram, Rayong, Surin, Songkhla, Trang, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Nong Khai, Yasothon Kalasin, Mukdahan, Tak and Surat Thani, he added.