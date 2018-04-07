16 inmates escape from a prison in Tak Bai district

Sixteen inmates escaped from Khok Yamoo temporary prison in Tak Bai district of Narathiwat province late Friday night (April 6), prompting local authorities and police to launch extensive hunt for the escapees.

Most of the 16 inmates are Narathiwat residents charged with drug abuses, according to authorities.

The search for the escapees focused on homes of their families and relatives as authorities believed they might hide there.

Checkpoints were also set up on several roads connecting with Tak Bai to check passing vehicles which they might travel in to escape.

Khok Yamoo is a temporary prison located in Tambon Priwan where authorities used to detain drug inmates who were subject to rehabilitation programmes.

In February 2013, three inmates had also escaped from this prison. PS1 – EP