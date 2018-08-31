No leak followed the accident on the Kabin Buri-Nakhon Ratchasima road in Moo 10 village in Tambon Muang Kao in Prachin Buri’s Kabin Buri district.

Police said the 22-wheel truck hauling an LPG tanker trailer hit two power poles before overturning in the centre ditch.

The truck driver, Somsak Thinthonglang, 41, was uninjured.

Fire engines rushed to the scene to be on standby for fear of an explosion.

Somsak told police that he was driving from a Rayong refinery to deliver the gas to Laos when he lost control, causing the truck to stray into the ditch and hit the power poles before overturning.