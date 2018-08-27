Weerachai led the team that searched Soi Sukhumvit 7/1-13 in Khlong Toey Nua sub-district at 9pm on Sunday, following a tip-off that a large amount of a purportedly libido-boosting drug – in the form of gel and chewing gum – was being sold to night-clubbers in the area.

He said “white tincture”, a tasteless and odourless Category II psychotropic substance that was usually given to horses for breeding, was being sold to youngsters for mixing into drinks to give to targeted women at night clubs, who would then be lured away with a view to being sexually assaulted.

The spiking of drinks with this substance for persons under 20 is punishable with a three-year jail term to life, he said, adding that the search had been carried out in an attempt to boost safety for Thai and foreign female tourists.

The unauthorised selling of medicine is punishable with a maximum five-year jail term and/or a fine of up to Bt10,000, and the selling of a non-registered drug is punishable with a maximum three-year jail term and/or a fine of up to Bt5,000, Weerachai stressed.