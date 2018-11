A local Thai resident who felt the call of nature went to a public toilet near a rest stop in Pattaya and found an unwelcome resident-a fourteen foot python curled up in the corner!

The man leapt out of the bathroom and called local authorities who called a snake catcher to remove the snake from the toilet.

The man joked with us that he relieved himself even faster when he saw the snake in the corner of the bathroom.

We shot this amazing video of the removal of the snake from the toilet.