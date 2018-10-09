13,690 fake-brand goods seized in Korat

Acting Immigration Bureau chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal led police from four agencies on the raid, he later told a 10.30pm press conference at the Save One Korat Market in Muang district.

Police from the Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police Bureau, the Technology Crime Suppression Division and local police were acting on tip-offs, said Surachate.

He said police arrested 11 vendors after they were found selling goods that violated brand name copyrights.

The counterfeit goods included watches, handbags, shoes, belts, clothes and sunglasses worth about Bt25 million. Affected brands included Casio, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Rayban, Oakley, Nike, Adidas, Puma and Fila.