Conventional wisdom would suggest the answer is “20”, but for one first-grade math teacher somewhere in Thailand, the correct calculation is four.

A woman posting on Facebook on Tuesday as Phuan Pennapa wanted to know how her niece’s teacher could find fault with such a straightforward answer, on which the aunt even provided a little coaching.

The Facebook post – with a picture of the homework showing the niece’s response of “12+8=20”, and the teacher’s “X” mark and “correct” answer of “4” – quickly drew 5,000 reactions and was shared more than 10,000 times.

And that wasn’t all. The same homework assignment came back with “16+4=20” and “11+7=18” both also marked as incorrect.

The teacher tallied up the first sum as 12, and the second as 4 again.

The consensus among Facebook users was that the student’s answers were correct and the teacher’s brain function was not.