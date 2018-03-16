10 million baht Porsche on fire

Fire-fighters raced to the mansion in Bangkok, Thailand, at around 7am this morning (Fri) after flames ripped through the white hybrid Porsche Panamera sports car.

Crews battled the blaze which ravaged the vehicle and left the walls of the building, living room and home theatre room charred by the fire.

The resident, entrepreneur ‘Golf Nattawut’, was photographed walking through the mess in what appeared to be his boxer shorts and without any shirt after waking up to the carnage in the wealthy Khet Taling Chan district of the Thai capital.

Authorities believe that the blaze was started in the rear of the Porsche, which cost 10 million baht (230k gbp) after an electrical surge in the battery of the vehicle while it was charging overnight.

But police and fire crews are now investigating what caused the blaze at the home of the Thai Kritanon family, who supply educational equipment and school uniforms.

