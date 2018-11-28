10 baht insurance offered to holidaymakers

Holidaymakers: The Office of the Insurance Commission and 16 insurance companies have collaborated to launch insurance products for the coming New Year Festival to protect people from risks while traveling.

OIC Secretary-General Sutthiphon Thawichaikan said there are two insurance plans for people to choose from. The first, one which requires policy holders to pay a seven-baht premium, provides 50,000 to 100,000 baht-coverage for death, loss of organs and total permanent disability. Furthermore, policy holders will be paid 5,000 baht for a funeral if they die of illness (except death from illness within 15 days after the insurance takes effect.)

The other insurance plan, with a premium of 10 baht, provides coverage similar to the first plan. However, the 10-baht plan covers medical costs not exceeding 5,000 baht for an accident.

Now available at Counter Services and the Government Savings Bank, both insurance plans will provide coverage for 30 day periods from 1 December 2018 – 31 January 2019. Policyholders must be between 20 – 70 years of age.