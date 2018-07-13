1.19 million infirm people registered for welfare cards

Narin Kalayanamitr, deputy permanent secretary for the Finance Ministry, said the ministry cooperated with 10 agencies to send officials to register the 1.19 million people at their homes.

The Finance Ministry will screen the applications and rush to issue debit cards for the qualified, Narin added.

Narin said 14.2 million people have so far registered to receive the cards and 11.46 million were qualified and most have already received their cards.

Of those who have received the cards, 8.4 million are categorized as low income.

Narin added that 4.1 million of the low-income people have requested occupational training.