Zimbabwe family stuck at Bangkok Immigration

By Nnkhiaokam -
26
969

Zimbabwe family stuck at Bangkok Immigration

The family of eight from Zimbabwe that’s been living at Suvarnabhumi International Airport for three months is awaiting refugee status from the United Nations’ Bangkok office, the Immigration Police Bureau has explained in response to an online furore.

Photos of the family – with children aged 2, 6, 7 and 11 – circulated on the social media this week, prompting calls for their predicament to be resolved. Bureau deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Cherngron Rimpadee said it had been determined that Muvadi Rodrick’s family arrived in Thailand in May and overstayed their tourist visas by five months. The overstay was discovered on October 23 when they sought to leave Thailand to fly to Barcelona, Spain.

They were fined and an airline was asked to fly them back to Zimbabwe, but the family claimed their safety would be at risk amid their homeland’s unrest, Cherngron said. On November 7, the family bought airfare to a third country, but on November 13, Ukraine, where they stopped in transit, sent them back to Thailand. They have been living since then within the departure terminal at Suvarnabhumi under the care of airline staff while their application for refugee status is being processed.

They were being well taken care of and were not being held in a detention hall, as is the case with foreigners awaiting deportation, Cherngron stressed. “The Immigration Police Bureau received a letter from the UN refugee agency’s office in Thailand saying this group had been registered as applicants for refugee status and the process was underway,” he said. UN officials have interviewed them and was asking relevant agencies to provide humanitarian aid.

The family’s predicament came to light when Facebook user Kanaruj Artt Pornsopit, who said he works at the airport, posted a photo of himself with the six-year-old, who’d asked him to bring her a Christmas present.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Robins

    Give em 6 months and they’ll be committing crimes and complaining about police brutality.

  • private pile

    So whos picked up the cost of the last 3 months??? Give them a free call back home they can invite their whole extended family to join the asylum seeker free ride!!!

    • Sly

      No cost. But if you’ve travelled through there in the last 3 months perhaps you should do an inventory of your luggage.

      • JACK

        Sydney LAX or Thiefrow are not much better!

    • JACK

      You chose a better life for you and your family Pike, that´s all they are doing!

      • private pile

        They are over stayers and criminals seeking charity… put them on a blow up boat and they will have as good a chance as the rest of the asylum seekers…. if they knocked on your door what would you do for them ? Take them in feed and wash them??? I doubt it

      • private pile

        Yeah and i worked hard and did things by the book for my family no overstaying no disregard for the rules…. i wonder what reason they had to claim their lives would be at risk going back to zimbabwe?? Next week when they get asylum they will all be out scamming and robbing and begging… what do they have to offer to thailand???

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    You lousy mean spirited English fat slobs you Poms don’t take in enough asylum seekers and refugees and you come from a wealthy rock island you at least do the right thing and take in your share of refugees open your mean black heats and open your homes .

    • Gentle_Snowman

      You really should take more care of your family, imagine leaving them stranded just so you can go mincing around boyztown just to indulge your sick fantasies

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        I see you found an excuse to zone in on your past underage boys at boyztown loitering experiences .

      • JACK

        He is a sick troll and creep

    • Asle Runar Borgersen

      We take far too many welfare seekers (read “refugees”) to Europe. Just some very few are real refugees, the rest are just people that come here and want us to take care of you, pay your bills, your food and your house

      • JACK

        What would you do in their shoes? when a Bucket of Zimbabwean dollars just buys you a coffee and food shortages and hunger is a fact of life! you would probably do the same, i know i would, to give myself and my children a better future!

        • Charles Baht Trump

          At what point is enough, too many? You see the havoc all over Europe with the camel jockey invasion. When does it end? When the Western World resembles the 3rd world the poor people are fleeing?

          • JACK

            You have an important point, i dont know the answer? who does? but it wont end well 🙁

    • Gary

      How many asylum seekers do you have in your home?

      • JACK

        Only one that changes his pampers 2 times a day, the butt fkng pedo

        • Gary

          The super corrupt dictator is now history. That family should no longer be afraid since Mugabe is gone. Their argument has lost credibility.

          • JACK

            Gary my old son, the conditions wont improve suddenly after a change of power! maybe this new chimp is the next great dictator? whatever, the food shortages hunger and chaos will continue for the forseeable future!

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        None in my home but it’s not about me it’s about you rat f uck drunkard meat head Poms skipping out on sharing the burden and taking in a few more Asylum seekers open your heart and front door ya selfish fat pom pig

      • Gentle_Snowman

        He doesnt have a home he lives in Boyztown in a box at the end of the soi where people throw their used condoms,

        • Gary

          Is there a market for used condoms? Do you suppose he rinses them out before he sells them? I doubt that he is smart enough to use condoms himself.

  • Asle Runar Borgersen

    Almost all that claims they are “refugees” are just welfare seekers. I dont know why they come to our countries, because they hate western people, they hate our food, they hate the way we live…..but they love that “stupid white peoplle” pay their food, their house, their bills and so on. Why can i say that almost all are welfare seekers? Because almost all of them can suddenly go back home for vacations when they get their refugee status, or send their children back home to go to islam schools so they not get influenced by our “bad” culture.

    • JACK

      Yes, there are economic migrants and they do abuse the generosity of European countries especially, but there are also people seeking safety from persecution, terror, violence, hunger or abuse, and you need to look at things through their perspective, dont use the one size fits all philosophy for people that have a myriad of reasons to leave their own countries, they need our compassion not more condemnation and rejection.

      • Charles Baht Trump

        He is right, yet so are you. So I guess Thailand has to meet both of you half way.

  • amazingthailand

    these 3world countries are ruled by dictators with the help of western countries surrounded by a few very rich supporters. the majority are poor people esclaved by the rich. if we want to stop the invasion of these fake refugees we must recolonise their countries and impose western standards. they all proved being unable to develop a democratic country on their own. but do we have the guts; do the new leaders as Trump can take the lead; i guess no. and a last reflexion; these countries need urgently birth restriction regulation; max 2 kids per couple i would say. but unfortunately dreams are lies.