Zero-dollar quash to dent initial arrivals

The clampdown on zero-dollar tours is expected to hurt the Thai tourism industry in the first few months of 2017.

Government actions against the illegal tour operations will be beneficial in the long run, as the so-called zero-dollar tours, which mostly attract Chinese visitors, generate little revenue, Thai tour operators have said.

Chinese tourists account for 30% of total international arrivals to Thailand, which are estimated at 32.5 million for 2016.

Zero-dollar Chinese tour agents use proxy operators in Thailand, bringing Chinese tourists to stay at hotels and restaurants in their networks. Moreover, they have souvenir shops contracted through them.

“The money from Chinese tourists on zero-dollar tours provides scant benefit to the Thai tourism industry or the overall economy,” the Thai operators said.

In September last year, the Anti-Money Laundering Office confiscated more than 2,000 coaches and over 4.7 billion baht in cash from OA Transport Co in Lat Krabang district. It was reportedly the country’s largest zero-dollar tour network.

This serious crackdown immediately affected the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand, with a 16% fall in October and a 30% drop in November. But the total number of Chinese arrivals in the first 11 months of 2016 still grew 12% to 8.22 million.

Vichit Prakobkosol, managing director of CCT Express Co, a leading inbound tour operator, supports the government’s policy to clamp down on the zero-dollar tour problem.

“I think Thailand is the first country to crack down on zero-dollar tour services. We agree with this policy, but I’m worried that it won’t be sustainable,” he said.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand moved swiftly to support the crackdown, saying that it was appropriate and its impact would be short-lived.

Deputy Prime Minister Tanasak Patimapragorn vowed that the government would move forward to solve the illegal tour service problem.

The authorities will also convince some 5,000 travel agents to pay their taxes in full. This will help increase tax revenue from the tourism industry, which is now estimated at around 300 billion baht per year.

The Thai government said it is trying to make travel agents in China better understand that the country is undertaking serious efforts to protect Chinese travellers from poor tour services.

Chinese tourists were reportedly abandoned on the roadside after refusing to go on optional tours, while many said they were forced to buy very expensive goods.

Chinese travel agents subsequently stopped selling tour packages to Thailand due to worries they would be affected by the crackdown.

The TAT then organised roadshows to four big cities in China — Chengdu, Chongqing, Beijing, and Guangzhou — to convince tour agents in the mainland to understand the reason behind the crackdown and resell their packages to Thailand.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand was set to rebound soon.

Yuthasak Supasorn, the TAT governor, maintained its 2017 projection of Chinese tourist arrivals at 9.8 million, up 12% from 2016, adding revenue would surge 17% to 519.8 billion baht.

In 2016, some 8.5 Chinese tourist are estimated to have visited Thailand, falling short of the TAT’s target of 10 million.

Big Chinese travel agents started selling tour packages to Thailand in late November. The package price is 4-6,000 yuan (20,674 to 31,011 baht), increasing from 600-1,000 yuan before the crack down.

Mr Vichit of CCT Express said charter flights from China to Thailand would resume next month, adding this was a good signal. But he added a full recovery for the Chinese market would take some time.

-The Bangkok Post