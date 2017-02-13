Young Thai found Dead in Room Still Holding Mobile Phone

By Danny Boy -
15
2476

Dead body room still holding mobile phone

A young Thai has been found dead by his wife in their room. The body was found lying motionless on the bed, whilst still holding his mobile phone.

The wife had been working on night shift, and had returned home in the early hours of the morning to find her husband lying motionless. At first she suspected he must be sleeping, but after several attempts to try to wake him, she realised something was wrong.

She immediately called for Police and emergency services to assist her.

Police believe that the young man had been using his mobile phone before falling asleep. The phone was still attached to the charger, and police believe that there is a strong possibility that the man was electrocuted whist sleeping. The body has been taken away for a full autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.

The 21 year old, Phudit Sae-eung, was attached to the training division at the navy base in Satahip. Phan Thong police said that his right palm showed signs of him having been electrocuted.

  • ken

    So appropriate, its how many of these Thais will die with that bloody phone in their hand. Watch them at the beach, mall or anywhere and every few minutes they are checking their phones. Live by the phone…

    • notyoureverydaythai

      It’s no different in any other country, worldwide phenomenon.

    • Ken

      Ah, that’s the well-documented Oriental predisposition to obsession and addiction manifesting itself in our modern age. It’s that same Oriental personality trait that enabled to British to make a nation of opium addicts out of the Chinese during the opium wars.

    • soidog

      Before the advent of mobiles the girls were pleased to see a customer and up and at him,’where you from’ kor pai yen noi? now they dont even look up from their phones,even for a hansum man like me. I gave the chamber girls a tip each ,they did not even look at me as the gawped at their phones.(as we would expect eh Ken?)

  • John

    I’ve noticed everytime I plug my charger in there’s a flash,never happens at home

    • It’s because neither your charger or the AC wall socket is switched, which means that the last open connection in the wiring circuit exists at the point you plug the charger into the wall. Closing this open connection will cause an arc to jump across the air gap in the few millimetres before the metal parts of the plug and socket make contact.

      Thailand is slightly odd in that the AC is 220V but the wall sockets are not standardised or switched; which is only usually the case in countries with 110V AC, like the US. If it bothers you use a switched extension cord so you’re not plugging a device into the wall while it’s switched on (by virtue of it having no off switch and therefore always being switched on in the case of your chargers).

      • notyoureverydaythai

        Further, most smartphone chargers only output 5Vdc so unless there was a total breakdown of the transformer to close the separation of the windings it sounds very sus.

    • Heywood Jablowmie

      Just for the record, that little arc you notice is inherent in the 50 cycle per second electric system. It’s not noticed at 60 cycles.

  • Jason Wynn

    I love how the police rule cause of death making up their own assumptions.

  • Jack La Motta

    Listening to put on hold music/recorded message for half an hour is enough to kill anyone, RIP

    • private pile

      Maybe the phone brought on the big c in the brain… and I don’t mean the shopping center! !!!