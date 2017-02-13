Dead body room still holding mobile phone

A young Thai has been found dead by his wife in their room. The body was found lying motionless on the bed, whilst still holding his mobile phone.

The wife had been working on night shift, and had returned home in the early hours of the morning to find her husband lying motionless. At first she suspected he must be sleeping, but after several attempts to try to wake him, she realised something was wrong.

She immediately called for Police and emergency services to assist her.

Police believe that the young man had been using his mobile phone before falling asleep. The phone was still attached to the charger, and police believe that there is a strong possibility that the man was electrocuted whist sleeping. The body has been taken away for a full autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.

The 21 year old, Phudit Sae-eung, was attached to the training division at the navy base in Satahip. Phan Thong police said that his right palm showed signs of him having been electrocuted.