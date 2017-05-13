Miss Mechanic: This young female Thai mechanic is melting hearts in the news (PHOTOS)

Siriporn “Mai” Dittharahan is the best junior mechanic at Mick Auto, her uncle’s shop, in Pathum Thani.

The 15-year-old student can change wheels, repair tires and replace oil. Since she is still in school, so she only works holidays and weekends for pocket money and earns THB200-300 per day.

Unlike many girly girls, Mai, doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty and showing off her skills in the garage, reported Daily News.

Mick, Mai’s uncle and the shop’s owner, said Mai has seven siblings and that he doesn’t mind teaching his brother’s daughter his trade. She’s been helping out at the garage since she was ten years old.

Mai said, “At first, the guys were a bit confused but now they accept and respect me for what I can do. I am not shy or embarrassed — I don’t mind being covered in grease!”

Source: Coconuts