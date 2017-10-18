Yet more rain set to hit Bangkok

Bangkok is bracing itself for yet more rain as flood problems continue to cause mayhem for locals and tourists in the Nation’s capital.

Bangkokians woke up to flooding on Saturday morning and more downpours are expected to hit the lower region of Bangkok over the next few days. Due to this, the prime minister called a meeting yesterday to discuss the situation.

The city is predicted to battle rain until Thursday, when the monsoon moves to the south of Thailand. The roads that officials are watching for possible flooding this week are Vibhavadi, Ratchadaphisek, Lat Phrao, Chaengwattana, and Sukhumvit, according to Deputy Director-General Thongplew Kongchan of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID).

He said the department has discharged the waters in the city’s canals to prepare for a new wave of flooding, Bangkok Biz News reported.

In the meeting yesterday, Prayuth also instructed RID to control the water discharged from the North in order to reduce the impact if the city is hit by heavy rains this week. The prime minister also urged officials to increase counteracting measures in handling possible flooding.

On Saturday, 55 major streets in the capital’s were submerged under water following a night of downpours. The amount of rainwater exceeded 200 millimeters in many area, Bangkok Post reported.

Source: Coconuts