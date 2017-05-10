District chief trots out the same old epithets as yet another “sex clean up” of Pattaya goes through the motions

Bang Lamung district chief Naris Niramaiwong joined an entourage of local police and soldiers parading through Pattaya on Tuesday.

According to the chief they were doing important work under government orders to clear up the illegal sex trade in karaoke shops, beer bars and soapy massage establishments or ap-op-nuat, reported Siam Chon News.

They were also on the lookout for illegal immigrants, illegal foreign workers and signs of human trafficking and other illegal activity.

Naris – who in February mounted a similar raid embarrassing a UK man caught with his trousers down in a short time room above a Go-Go establishment on Valentine’s Day – said it was part of improving tourism at the resort.

He also didn’t want the resort to be called “sex capital of the world” anymore, reported Siam Chon News.

The report of the party’s activities did not mention a single arrest or incident encountered by the group on their foray into the resort’s nightlife.

Source: Thai Visa