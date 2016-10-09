Yet another Pattaya pickup kills a bike rider

At 9pm, on the evening of October 7, Nongprue police station received reports of a fatal accident in front of Nongprue market, Pattaya.

Sawang Boriboon medics were on the scene attending to thirty-five-year old Mr Kow Horapumbi, who was laying on the ground with a weak pulse.

Medics performed emergency CPR but failed to revive the victim who later died of a head wound. His motorbike, a red and black Honda Wave, was laying nearby.

A brown Ford Ranger pickup truck, driven by forty-six-year old hotel worker, Mr Sakda Wonsook, had been damaged in the front end.

Witnesses said that both vehicles were driving in the same direction and when they reached the market the pick up hit the motorcycle, causing it to skid and crash into the road.

The driver, who apparently had not seen or felt what had happened, carried on driving and ran over the victim with his rear wheels, causing the fatal head injury.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

  • Homebrew

    It doesn’t say if the rider had one, but in this case, wearing a helmet might have helped a lot. At the very least, perhaps the difference between a closed or open casket funeral.

  • kitadech

    this report is very vague I dont understand how pickup could hit m/b and cause it to skid if travelling in same direction ….anyone else agree with me??

    • Rob

      No!

      • kitadech

        so what’s your definition as to what happened??

        • antony

          Cant you read the pickup hit the m/b Causing it to skid and crash but you are right when saying they were traveling in the same direction (he was probably hit behind as the pickup driver was not looking where he was going???)

        • Rob

          Same direction but different speeds with the faster pickup rear ending the scooter. Possibly the scooter rider cut across the pickups path or the pickup driver simply didn’t see the scooter but that’s anyones guess.

          • kitadech

            yeah difficult to fathom out what actually happened

          • L-Nino

            Vague at best. Most vehicle accidents happen at an intersection. So it’s possible or most likely the bike may have been stopped at a red light and was hit from behind by the truck who in typical fashion ran the red. Just a theory…

  • Leburn

    Wow, running over a man and scooter without feeling it. It looks more like a ting tong pickup driver who catch a scooter. Score: 1 – nothing for the pickup

  • Ken

    Most who drive those pick ups are simply brain dead morons.
    They are OK for builders, farmers etc, but why on earth would someone want to drive one of those things when just being used as a general car?

    • Thaiberta

      So you can car pool with your mates and their clubs to the golf course

      • Ken

        I would rather travel with just two per car with golf clubs rather than be subjected to driving around in one of them f***ing things all the time.

        • Thaiberta

          Up to you, question asked, question answered, no reason to get upset

    • Bludger

      Putting a Thai behind the wheel of one of those things is a recipe for disaster. The only solution is to ban Thais from driving anything bigger than a Suzuki Alto.

    • kitadech

      i drive a pickup so dont class me same same as a Thai driver

      • Ken

        Well these vehicles do seem to attract a certain sort of driver, also they seem to be very popular here in Thailand.

        • kitadech

          it is a matter of choice many pickups are cheaper than an ordinary car ….they also give a better view when driving and are great for driving thru flooded roads

  • dana daddee

    what? he hit the bike with the front of his car, and didn’t notice, then drove over him? no, that’s not what happened…
    sad…

    • Ken

      This is a Thai man we are talking about! Do you actually believe he was unaware he had hit something?
      Thai men are not exactly renowned for being honest, or taking responsibility for their own stupidity.

  • only U

    IT MIGTH SOUND RACIST, BUT I DISCOVERED THAT THE THAI, AND ASIAN, MIND WORKS DIFFERENT. THEY CAN ACCTUALLY LOOK AT THINGS AND NOT SEE THEM !! SERIOUSLY !