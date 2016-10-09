Yet another Pattaya pickup kills a bike rider

At 9pm, on the evening of October 7, Nongprue police station received reports of a fatal accident in front of Nongprue market, Pattaya.

Sawang Boriboon medics were on the scene attending to thirty-five-year old Mr Kow Horapumbi, who was laying on the ground with a weak pulse.

Medics performed emergency CPR but failed to revive the victim who later died of a head wound. His motorbike, a red and black Honda Wave, was laying nearby.

A brown Ford Ranger pickup truck, driven by forty-six-year old hotel worker, Mr Sakda Wonsook, had been damaged in the front end.

Witnesses said that both vehicles were driving in the same direction and when they reached the market the pick up hit the motorcycle, causing it to skid and crash into the road.

The driver, who apparently had not seen or felt what had happened, carried on driving and ran over the victim with his rear wheels, causing the fatal head injury.

Report by Pattaya One News Team