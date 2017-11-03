Wonderful Winter Temperatures continue to drop in N and NE
Temperatures are continuing to drop in the upper parts of the country as winter progresses in Thailand.
In Chiang Mai province, people are flocking to the top of Doi Inthanon where temperatures have plunged to as low as 5 degrees Celsius. Grass and trees will be covered in frost soon if the temperatures continue to drop — a site that Thais love and always photograph extensively. Temperatures recorded at Kew Mae Pan View Point and in the municipality this morning was 6 and 18.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Nong Khai, the average temperature is 20.5 degrees Celsius. Every morning, people have been gathering at various public places to join in a group exercise to keep themselves warm.
In Bangkok, we’re enjoying slightly cooler temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius today, but that temperature is expected to drop to 15 degrees as winter progresses. That low mark should come sometime between the end of December and the end of January. Source: Coconuts Bangkok