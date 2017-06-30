Women left in critical condition after smashing into lamp post

At around 1:00pm on June 29th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called after reports of an accident in which a women was left in a critical condition.

The incident took place just outside of the Bira International Race Circuit on the number 36 motorway.

Arriving at the scene, police found the vehicle, a bronze coloured Nissan with the front end unrecognisable.

The victim of the accident was a 30 year old Thai lady. She had been already been helped out of her vehicle by worried locals who had rushed to her aid after hearing the smash.

The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries before being rushed off to a local hospital for further treatment. Although her injuries are still serious, it is hoped that she will be able to make a full recovery.

Unfortunately, no eye witness to the incident was on hand, but judging by the extent of the damage to the vehicle and a nearby lamp post, it was pretty obvious to everyone what had happened.

Because no other vehicles were involved, or even nearby when the accident took place, police are convinced that the victim had been driving at high speed before losing control of her vehicle, possibly due to tiredness.

Photos of the accident were taken by police as evidence and police will be following up the investigation into the cause of the accident by interviewing the victim, once she has made a full recovery.