Husband of woman on phone in viral car accident video, who died at hospital, warns others

Prasong Bureepia, the husband of the woman in the horrific car accident video, said he wanted his wife’s death to be a lesson for people in society to be more careful when crossing the road.

His wife, Sudchada, died at the hospital yesterday after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Sri Racha, Chonburi on Wednesday. The video of the accident shows her crossing while talking on the phone and was widely shared in local media as a reminder for pedestrians to be careful.

Prasong said that he didn’t expect his wife to pass away so early, and now he is worried about his two children. He does not blame the driver, Mongkorn Somsud, who hit his wife.

He warned people not to use mobile phones while crossing the road and also asked other motorists to drive carefully.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving causing death, Kapook reported.

Source: Coconuts