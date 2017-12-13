Woman fell while climbing inside Suvarnabhumi Airport

By Nnkhiaokam -
13
903

After climbing and dangling over structural cables inside Suvarnabhumi Airport for hours, an unidentified foreign woman fell – fortunately onto an inflatable mattress.

The woman, aged between 25 and 30, was then rushed to a hospital, where she was in a safe condition late on Wednesday. The airport’s vice president, Kittipong Kittikachorn, said the mattress was installed as part of an emergency-response plan. He said his team spent more than two hours trying to persuade the woman to climb down, but to no avail.       “But over the period, as she climbed from cable to cable, she also moved downward from the sixth floor to the fourth floor. The distance from her position and the floor was thus reduced,” he said.

The woman was spotted walking on an expressway in Bangkok at about 3am on Wednesday. When they received the report, expressway officials rushed to pick her up and handed her over to tourist police at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Tourist police officers tried to interview her but she said nothing. To relieve her stress, she was provided with food and water. Then, later in the day, she climbed onto the structural cables. Airport officials said they would contact the relevant authorities to try to identify the woman and speak to her. A source said a tattoo on her back read “Olympic 2014”.  Source: Asia Nation

 

  • ken

    No doubt a back-packer, this woman should be fined, jailed and removed from this wasteland for her stupidity. Such a misuse of a mattress in this situation.

    • Guest

      Are you drunk? You forgot to blame it on a RFD.

  • Tony Akhurst

    Yet again another sensless incident for the airport staff to clear up should of removed the inflateable matress before she fell.

  • Guest

    Hope they won’t let the wannabe Spidergirl leave the hospital (or jail) before she pays for the cost of the rescue mission and the hospital bill.

  • Bit Coins

    Modern version of Jane, Tarzan’s girl friend, just needs more practicing swinging from vines.

  • foreskin

    Shame she did not have a skirt on, then it would have been a splendid knicker display!

  • Homebrew

    No doubt she will be perfectly suited for swinging around in the monkey house.

  • Mike Murphy

    good to see they were prepared for this

  • Homebrew

    What is with those maps anyway? Pattaya sewage pipes draining into the sea?

  • Ken Anderson

    Rather than wasting all these resources and providing mattresses that could be put to far better use by the rice farmers daughters.
    They should have simply given this tart all the encouragement she needed to actually achieve what she set out to do.
    lets hope she is now blacklisted from wasteland.
    But I do have to say she does look like an half decent piece of c**t.

    • Jack

      Hey La Queer, quick, can you find the spelling and grammatical errors here, Quick before he edit it.

      • Ken Anderson

        ”Edit”.
        Do you mean edits???

        • Jack Colombo

          You should focus on yourself and review your post fat bigoted boy so you don’t come off as the usual fool you do everyday.