Woman fell while climbing inside Suvarnabhumi Airport

After climbing and dangling over structural cables inside Suvarnabhumi Airport for hours, an unidentified foreign woman fell – fortunately onto an inflatable mattress.

The woman, aged between 25 and 30, was then rushed to a hospital, where she was in a safe condition late on Wednesday. The airport’s vice president, Kittipong Kittikachorn, said the mattress was installed as part of an emergency-response plan. He said his team spent more than two hours trying to persuade the woman to climb down, but to no avail. “But over the period, as she climbed from cable to cable, she also moved downward from the sixth floor to the fourth floor. The distance from her position and the floor was thus reduced,” he said.