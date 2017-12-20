Mother-of-two blinded after acid attack by ex-boyfriend

A Thai woman has been blinded and horrifically scarred after her jealous ex-boyfriend burst into her work and threw acid in her face.

Renurak Boonpornsamrit, 36, had been with Thaweesak Ngamsanit, 39, for around nine months but split in September after he became abusive.

The ex made desperate attempts to reconcile before arriving at the home department store in Nonthaburi where Renurak worked.

CCTV captured the moment Thaweesak cornered the pretty young mother-of-two in an aisle and drenched her in the deadly home-made solution.

He then sprinted out through the front of the shop and across the car park after the attack last Thursday.

Renurak – in agony from severe burns across her whole body – was treated outside the shop with water before an ambulance arrived to rush her to hospital in the Bang Bua Thong district.

Police arrested the ex-boyfriend four hours later and he was taken to hospital with minor burns from where the acid had splashed onto him.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Renurak said: ‘’I had been living with him for about nine months. In the first month, he was a very good man and took care of me well.

‘’After one month we would often argue because he was jealous, so very jealous. He would attack and hit me.

‘’Then I ran away to live alone and he would often ask me to go back to him, but I refused every time.

”He came into my work and asked again, then threw the acid into my face and on my body. Now I am afriad he will come back again to hurt me.

‘’I am in a lot of pain, there’s a lot of swelling, and my eyes are weeping. The cornea is damaged and I cannot see. The doctors say that I might never see again.”