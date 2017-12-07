Winter Market Fest #5 with a whimsical festive wonderland

We’ve been waiting all year for the cool breeze, elaborate Christmas decorations and sparkling festive lights around town. Yes, winter is finally here, and there’s no better way to ring in the season than by hanging out with friends and family at Sansiri’s Winter Market Fest all weekend.

This Dec. 16-17, stop by WMF #5 at T77 at Saen Samran Bridge, from 4pm till 10pm for a festive-tastic fun-filled day and night. Put on your favorite lightweight jacket (it’s not that cold, who are we kidding) and shop, eat, drink, and be merry as you stroll through the winter wonderland.

Market Zones This zone will feature scrumptious snacks and dishes from famous restaurants around Bangkok. Try authentic Thai cuisine at At-Ta-Rote, savory Korean specialities from Puudeong Annyeong, and the famous baked goodies by Yaowarat Toasted Bread. The fashion girls will be extra merry, because this year they’re bringing all the hippest shops together in one place. Get inspired by the latest styles at Rotsaniyom, Haus of jewelry, Chamnii, Onion and so many more. There’s even a Cashless Street where shopping is made easier than ever. All you have to do is scan QR code at the shops to pay. It’s like a glimpse of Christmas future!

Santa Factory Zone and Zoolumination Zone

Kiddos (and young-at-heart grown ups) can pay Santa a visit at the Santa Factory Zone complete with his house and toy factory. Santa’s elves are hard at work preparing games and prizes for all the winners. Winter flora and fauna comes to life at the nearby Zoolumination Zone. Snap your next ‘gram with all the animals magically made by the hand of Thai artist, Kob B.O.R.E.D.

Dog Pavilion Zone and Playground Zone

Workshop Spaces Zone

Music & Show Zone

What: Winter Market Fest #5

Where: Saen Samran Bridge T77, Sukhumvit Soi 77 (Onnut 1/1), (Shuttle bus provided from Onnut BTS Station and the temporary parking at Wat Mahabut.)

When: December 16-17, from 4-10pm

Source: Coconuts Bangkok