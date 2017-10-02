Winter is coming 11 degrees feel the cold atop Doi Inthanon

Winter came early to Doi Inthanon this year, as the temperature at the top of Thailand’s tallest mountain was between 11-16 degrees Celsius this morning, said Roong Hiranwong, chief of Doi Inthanon National Park.

Roong said that the national park welcomed over 1,600 tourists on Sunday, as Thais started traveling up north to feel the cold air.

While Thailand is still experiencing heavy rains, the Meteorological Department expects a colder winter this year, and the kingdom will officially enter winter in mid-October.

In the meantime, Bangkok is expected to get rain every day for the rest of this week, unfortunately. However, the temperature is a slightly cool 26 degrees Celsius as of this afternoon. Source: Coconuts Bangkok