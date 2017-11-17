Winter abundance of strawberries roll down hill Chiang Mai

Chilly temperatures on the lofty slopes of Doi Ang Khang in Chiang Mai have produced a bumper crop of strawberries for the “Da-ang” Palong hilltribe people.

The Royal Project Foundation is selling freshly picked Pharachatan 80 strawberries – a species that His Majesty King Bhumibol helped develop – for Bt70-Bt80 per 200-250 grams. They’ll be in markets next month and into January. The strawberries and the picturesque terraced fields where they’re grown are luring lots of tourists to Ban Nor Lae in Fang district, as are the morning mists and cool temperature, which dipped to 17 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. Ban Nor Lae, which sits on the Myanmar border, is home to the hilltribe people who fled their homeland there. Tribal leader Mo Naiya sought assistance from the late King, who had the Royal Project Foundation provide vocational help. The residents grow strawberries and other crops in their laddered fields and earn additional income from preserving food and weaving. Source: Asia Nation