Wife granted bail after death sentence for sports star murder

The appeals court has released Mor Nim on bail. The woman was sentenced to death yesterday for conspiring to murder her Olympian shooter husband in 2013.

Dr. Nitiwadee “Mor Nim” Pucharoenyos was released on a THB1 million bail bond yesterday. The appeals court ruled that she posed no flight risk. However, Mor Nim is prohibited from leaving the country, Khaosod reported.

The woman was found guilty of hiring an assassin to kill her husband, Jakkrit Panichpatikum, a national sharpshooter, after an alleged history of domestic abuse. She and her co-conspirator, lawyer Santi Thongsem, were both given death sentences, while the hitman and his motorcycle driver were given life imprisonment sentences.

But not everyone agrees with the death sentence for or Mor Nim. Thawatchai Thaikiaw, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Justice, posted on his Facebook account that the Thai justice system does not help victims of domestic abuse. He referred to how Thai wives put up with domestic violence for the sake of their children and family, and that when they decide to strike back at their abusers, the court refuses to consider this when sentencing them.

Angkhana Neelaphaijit, a human rights activist, expressed her sadness about the sentencing and referenced the domestic violence that Mor Nim has said she has been subjected to.

“Many women who have been through long-term abuse suffer from Battered Women Syndrome, a subset of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Some of them turn violent and kill their abusive husbands,” she wrote on her Facebook account.

Angkhana added that, in some countries, psychological experts are required to analyze whether a person who has committed a crime has a mental disorder as a result of long-term abuse.

-Bangkok Coconuts