Where Does all the Money Go

According to a recent report carried out by Credit Suisse, Thailand is among the top countries for unequal distribution of wealth, although I’m sure this comes as no great surprise.

Top of the list was Russia, with the top 1% enjoying almost 75% of the countries riches. Thailand, however, is not too far behind with the top 1%, or Hi-So, as they are known here enjoying just short of 60% of the riches.

Unequal distribution of wealth is nothing new to us, and exists pretty much all over the world, to a certain degree. The report also found that among the major economies, the USA and Japan were able to generate substantial additional wealth, while the United Kingdom recorded a significant decline as a result of currency depreciation.

The gap between the wealthy and less fortunate in Thailand is huge, and there is no sign of this changing anytime soon.

Does any of this come as shock to anyone? Let us know what you think.