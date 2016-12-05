What a View

Special occasion, looking to treat yourself, or maybe you want to impress your “ที่รัก”, you won’t need to look much further than Horizon. Situated on the 34th of the Hilton Hotel, the restaurant/bar offers the perfect setting.

The missus and I went there over the weekend and weren’t disappointed. We initially went for a meal, but after far too many Mojito’s, she decided she was too drunk to eat.

The place opens its doors at 5pm, which is perfect timing to grab a seat, order your drinks and wait for the sunset. I would strongly advise getting there early though, as it fills up pretty quickly, and was told that unless you are planning to eat, they cannot reserve any seating.

They got a small “light bites” menu on offer for those sitting outside or you can venture inside for a fine dining experience. They also do a ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ happy hour on cocktails, although it’s more like a happy two hours as it runs from 5pm until 7pm.

The service is top notch, as you would expect in any 5* establishment. Not once were we pressured to order more drinks or food, and were asked on several occasions if everything was ok, always with a smile.

It’s not cheap, and not somewhere I would go to on a regular basis, but definitely somewhere to go for the views. You could do a lot worse, that’s for sure.