Waves prevent debut launch of Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry service

More than 100 tourists were left stranded Sunday morning at a Pattaya pier when the maiden voyage of a ferry service to Hua Hin was called off due to big waves.

The tourists had already registered for what was to be a free opportunity to take the 100-minute trip on the Royal 1 ferry, but it was canceled at the last minute on its first day of the operation.

Local marine official Ekkaraj Kantaro cited the sudden appearance of 4-meter high waves.

The disappointed tourists were treated to a less impressive destination instead: Ko Lan.

