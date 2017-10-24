Waterfalls in Chiang Mai is prohibited due to the floods.

Waterfalls in Chiang Mai is prohibited to entrance due to the risk of floods.

Officials have placed the famous Mae Ya Waterfall in Chiang Mai off-limits to visitors after the area was hit by the highest rainfall of the year and was in danger of flooding.

Doi Inthanon National Park chief Rung Hiranwong said the tourist attraction had had 175 millimeters of rain in a short period of time, so officials had decided it should be temporarily shut. Earlier on Tuesday, local communities in downstream villages at Tambon Ban Luang were also alerted to the possibility of flash floods. As the northern weather cools down for winter, the temperature on top of Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain, and a popular tourist destination, fell to 10-16 degrees Celsius in the mornings. Rung said as many as 5,379 tourists visited the park over the weekend, which was also extended into a three-day vacation due to the public holiday, King Chulalongkorn Day, on October 23. SOurce: Nations