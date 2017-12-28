WARNING THAI DRIVING LICENSE SCAM

If you don’t have a Thai driving license and you intend to get one ‘THINK AGAIN’

The Thai law has now changed for foreigners who want a Thai license….So much that it’s near impossible for you to obtain one legally…this problem has now created the ‘THAI DRIVING LICENSE SCAM’.

It is now become common knowledge that these licenses can be bought locally without doing a test.

Many places are advertising them the ‘scam cost’ can vary between an obscene 18,000 Baht up to as much as 25,000 Baht.

If you’re coming to Thailand for a holiday I recommend to get an international driving license from your home country before traveling. Please inform all of your friends. Source: Mr. Paul King