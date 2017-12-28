WARNING THAI DRIVING LICENSE SCAM

WARNING THAI DRIVING LICENSE SCAM

If you don’t have a Thai driving license and you intend to get one ‘THINK AGAIN’

The Thai law has now changed for foreigners who want a Thai license….So much that it’s near impossible for you to obtain one legally…this problem has now created the ‘THAI DRIVING LICENSE SCAM’.

It is now become common knowledge that these licenses can be bought locally without doing a test.

Many places are advertising them the ‘scam cost’ can vary between an obscene 18,000 Baht up to as much as 25,000 Baht.

If you’re coming to Thailand for a holiday I recommend to get an international driving license from your home country before traveling. Please inform all of your friends. Source: Mr. Paul King

  • Ken Anderson

    ”WARNING THAI DRIVING LICENSE SCAM”!!

    This is no surprise at all, Thai and scam are two words that are constantly needed to be used together.
    Also in my experience, these Visa / Immigration / law centres run by foreigners are also nothing but overpriced scams rum by liars operating behind scare tactics.

    • Bjorn Dimmen

      I agree on Scam but not the phrase “Thai and scam are two words… …used together” You can substitute Thai with any country in the world then it is more correct

    • Daniel Mcdarby

      I agree totally with you. Thai people always try and scam every foreigner.

      • JACK

        Thai people? dont stick everyone in the same boat, like saying English food is bad and the beer is warm, outdated clichees from the 1940´s

        • Ben Custard

          But it is TRUE!

          • JACK

            Nooooooooooooo naive fool! London has more Michelin starred restaurants now than Paris, the quality and diversity of the Gastronomic scene in the UK is unparalleled, and any UK pub has a greater selection of beers , wines and spirits on offer than almost any country in the world! think again you muppet!

  • Sly

    It’s only near impossible if you have no valid reason to have one. Like not being a resident for instance.

  • Graham ‘Jonesy’

    what are the changes that now make it ‘near impossible’?

    • JACK

      Why do they call you ” Jonesy” ? cos your Sirname is Jones? yawn ………………………..

  • JACK

    I bought fake Viagra, but i still got a stiffy! ” the placebo effect”

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      for your boyztown underage gogo bar boys no doubt .

  • Ricksanchez

    An advertisement for this useless bald British buffoon’s visa company disguised as an article. Another low for P1. This excuse of a news website is going to $hit.