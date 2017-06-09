Want to be on TV? The time has never been better

By Online Admin -
6
127

Want to be on TV? The time has never been better

With so much competition out there these days, the time has never been better than to expose yourself or your business/product on TV.

Whether you have a personal story, a new business or product, or a special event coming up, there is still no better way to reach people than by featuring on TV.

At Pattaya One, we take care of everything from planning your ad, scripting, filming, editing, and final production, before airing the ad the on all 5 TV networks here in Pattaya and Chon Buri.

We have packages to suit everyone from smaller businesses, right up to the major companies, we will adjust to be able to meet your budget.

It doesn’t stop with TV either, we also push your ad out on all of our internet and social media outlets.

With huge audiences daily, we guarantee results.

Get in touch today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    “the time has never been better than to expose yourself” on TV. Nicely done and it will generate huge interest from the respectable citizens of this family resort town.

    • Beat me to it 🙁

      I’ve often thought of exposing myself on TV.

    • I realise that some of the content is translated from other sources, presumably by non-native English speakers (or Google Translate) but are there are any native speakers of the language working at this company?

      If there are, why are they not proofing and editing the articles prior to publication? It takes me around 30 seconds to read them and it would only take me another 30 to correct the spelling, punctuation and grammar. Email them to me if you like, I’ll do it for free if I’m not busy.

      What happened to that guy that was writing some editorial pieces and reporting stories from Bangkok and Hanoi? He seemed to be all over it for a few months and then disappeared.

    • Guest

      A great opportunity to promote your coming book Kenny

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        Could you imagine his boring as hell blame the Thais for everything book .

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    I wanted to expose myself on T.V but it would have caused a sensation and would not have been able to handle the fame and populularity .