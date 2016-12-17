Walking Street Safe, For Now

Lots of talk and rumors have been circulating regarding the status of Walking Street for a while now. It’s actually been back and forward for around 20 years now, and is still ongoing. The whole issue comes down to public land-encroachment.

At the second public hearing regarding the issue, property owners have called for further investigation concerning the properties in question to be carried out before any demolishing starts.

Exactly 101 structures have been deemed to be encroaching on public land, and have been targeted for demolition. That’s basically the whole ocean side of walking street that would be no more.

Instead, authorities have plans for a 1.5 Billion Baht project to re-develop the waterfront side into a public park however, property owners have so far managed to put on hold these plans, claiming that their property and land deeds are all above board.

The investigations and hearings will continue until a final decision is reached. How long that will take is anybody’s guess.

Source: Daily News