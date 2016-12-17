Walking Street Safe, For Now

Lots of talk and rumors have been circulating regarding the status of Walking Street for a while now. It’s actually been back and forward for around 20 years now, and is still ongoing. The whole issue comes down to public land-encroachment.

At the second public hearing regarding the issue, property owners have called for further investigation concerning the properties in question to be carried out before any demolishing starts.

Exactly 101 structures have been deemed to be encroaching on public land, and have been targeted for demolition. That’s basically the whole ocean side of walking street that would be no more.

Instead, authorities have plans for a 1.5 Billion Baht project to re-develop the waterfront side into a public park however, property owners have so far managed to put on hold these plans, claiming that their property and land deeds are all above board.

The investigations and hearings will continue until a final decision is reached. How long that will take is anybody’s guess.

Source: Daily News

  • Jim

    Quote – Property and land deeds are all above board. Anyone who was in Pattaya 30 years ago will know this is rubbish and also know how this creeping onto public all started.

  • mike mongerer

    This whole thing is just another effort by the authorities to squeeze more tea money out of property owners.

  • ken

    Just bring in the buldozers and get on with it.

    • pattaya_bob

      Now if you had said the beach road promenade
      I would have had too agree…

      • ken

        Why stop at the promenade? If they are really serious about turning Pattaya into the World class tourist destination they keep speaking of, I would say most of the City would first need flattening.

  • Goria

    Why not let the illegal structures stand and charge a little more property taxes? Demolish them AFTER they are beyond repair. Walking Street is such a unique place and experience to all of us tourists and so full of history. Don’t be so rash. Keep them and let them help fill the city coffers. How are you going to make money if you destroy them. THINK!

  • Sam

    My take is that Walking St is like any iconic landmark and should be preserved as is; demolishing it would create one more reason why Pattaya is just a place to avoid