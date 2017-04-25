What happened to the Happy Zone? Chaotic scenes as Walking Street brawl caught on camera

A video which appears to show two groups of men fighting in Walking Street Pattaya has gone viral after being shared on Facebook.

The incident, which is believed to have taken place during the early hours of Monday morning, was shared by Facebook user Sutthinat Phermsuk.

During the 4.51 second clip, which will not do anything to improve Walking Street’s already dubious reputation, it is difficult to see exactly how many people are involved and it is not known the reason the fight broke out.

The chaotic scenes show a group of men, who appear to be Middle Eastern, fighting amongst each other as staff from adjacent bars seem to be trying to calm the situation down.

At least two men appear to have been knocked on the floor during the incident, while a foreign tourist police officer can be seen falling over a garbage bag during the melee.

All this goes on while other tourists walk on by.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 120,000 times, comes just weeks after the authorities in Pattaya launched the new “happy zones” in a bid to crackdown on illegal and antisocial behaviour in the Walking Street area.

The Happy Zones were introduced after the popular resort became the subject of negative news stories from the British tabloid press.

It is not known whether police in Pattaya are aware of the incident.

The incident comes just days after two men were filmed sexually assaulting a Thai woman on Walking Street during Songkran celebrations.

Over the weekend police confirmed that both men were now in custody.

