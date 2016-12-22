Walking Street attackers claim beaten tourist groped girlfriend first

The foreign tourist who was beaten unconscious by a group of Thai men in Walking Street last night has been identified as twenty-two year old Norwegian Mr Ole Magnus Brathen.

At 5pm, on December 22, Pattaya police arrested twenty-year old Mr Ekasit (Boy) Waitee who works as a waiter at the Reggae & Soul Bar on Walking Street.

He said he had been playing a ‘punching game’ with a customer called Christian but things got a little bit out of hand and so his girlfriend, nineteen-year old Ms Wichuda Chaona, stepped in to try and calm things down.

At that point, he claims, a drunk Norwegian customer, who had not been involved, walked past and touched his girlfriend’s breasts.

He said he was so angry that he attacked the customer and two of his friends, Mr Pana Viviano JR (33) and Mr Silvestre Allev (33), both from the Philippines, jumped in to help him but he doesn’t know if they too attacked the customer.

Officers have called for Ms Wichuda to make a statement about what she saw and have asked bar staff not to hurt tourists as it damages the reputation of Thailand.

Police have once again reminded workers in Walking Street to let them deal with any disputes and not to be violent with tourists.

The victim Mr Ole Magnus Brathen remains in hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

 

  • ken

    You only have to look at them sitting there smiling, looking proud at what they have done.
    Do they all share the same girlfriend? Hence the gang beating.
    Nothing but brain dead scumbags. Three of them beating up one drunk tourist is probably their greatest achievment in life.
    They need putting up against a wall and shooting, but I dare say they will be given a pat on the back and be let straight out to continue their degenerate exisence.

  • Awax

    They really look guilt-ridden on the arrest picture

  • pattaya_bob

    Yea they do need those stupid grins wiped off their face..

    If the story is true
    Ok maybe a single punch or 2 might have been in order,
    but that guy did not deserve that vicious ass kicking..
    No way….

  • Mike Murphy

    now all their thug friends will have to top that to gain face.

  • ken

    That Breast has been touched Many a times by others but since it was touched with no payment from that young lad these Thai criminals tried to kill him. No doubt this is a badge of honor for these scumbags. Can’t wait to leave this brotel of a country.

  • Fred England

    Diversion story to confuse the cops (doesn’t take much); probably be let off with a small fine, no wonder they look happy.