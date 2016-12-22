Walking Street attackers claim beaten tourist groped girlfriend first

The foreign tourist who was beaten unconscious by a group of Thai men in Walking Street last night has been identified as twenty-two year old Norwegian Mr Ole Magnus Brathen.

At 5pm, on December 22, Pattaya police arrested twenty-year old Mr Ekasit (Boy) Waitee who works as a waiter at the Reggae & Soul Bar on Walking Street.

He said he had been playing a ‘punching game’ with a customer called Christian but things got a little bit out of hand and so his girlfriend, nineteen-year old Ms Wichuda Chaona, stepped in to try and calm things down.

At that point, he claims, a drunk Norwegian customer, who had not been involved, walked past and touched his girlfriend’s breasts.

He said he was so angry that he attacked the customer and two of his friends, Mr Pana Viviano JR (33) and Mr Silvestre Allev (33), both from the Philippines, jumped in to help him but he doesn’t know if they too attacked the customer.

Officers have called for Ms Wichuda to make a statement about what she saw and have asked bar staff not to hurt tourists as it damages the reputation of Thailand.

Police have once again reminded workers in Walking Street to let them deal with any disputes and not to be violent with tourists.

The victim Mr Ole Magnus Brathen remains in hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Report by Pattaya One News Team