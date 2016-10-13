Walking st is a tourist attraction that draws foreigners and Thai nationals,
primarily for the night life. The area includes seafood restaurants, live music venues,
beer bars, discothèques, sports bars, go-go bars, and nightclubs.
Walking Street runs from the south end of Beach Road to the Bali Hai Pier.
A large video sign was erected in March 2010 at the Beach Road entrance,
replacing an earlier metal arch, and a small arch adorns the Bali Hai entrance.
The area is closed to vehicles from 18:00 to 02:00, and car parking is provided at the Bali Hai end.
It is illuminated at night by many colored neon signs.
The closing time of 02:00 has been extended for many entertainment establishments.
A trip down Walking Street is an experience you won’t forget .
Pingback: Pendaftaran CPNS Kemenkumham()
Pingback: binaural()
Pingback: Keluaran Togel Shenzen()
Pingback: DMPK()
Pingback: Bdsm()
Pingback: www.cpns2016.com Info Pendaftaran CPNS 2018 di sscn.bkn.go.id()
Pingback: Aws Alkhazraji the best Engineer X()