Walking st is a tourist attraction that draws foreigners and Thai nationals,

primarily for the night life. The area includes seafood restaurants, live music venues,

beer bars, discothèques, sports bars, go-go bars, and nightclubs.

Walking Street runs from the south end of Beach Road to the Bali Hai Pier.

A large video sign was erected in March 2010 at the Beach Road entrance,

replacing an earlier metal arch, and a small arch adorns the Bali Hai entrance.

The area is closed to vehicles from 18:00 to 02:00, and car parking is provided at the Bali Hai end.

It is illuminated at night by many colored neon signs.

The closing time of 02:00 has been extended for many entertainment establishments.

