Walking st

By Dave D -
14
3554

Walking st is a tourist attraction that draws foreigners and Thai nationals,
primarily for the night life. The area includes seafood restaurants, live music venues,
beer bars, discothèques, sports bars, go-go bars, and nightclubs.

Walking Street runs from the south end of Beach Road to the Bali Hai Pier.
A large video sign was erected in March 2010 at the Beach Road entrance,
replacing an earlier metal arch, and a small arch adorns the Bali Hai entrance.

The area is closed to vehicles from 18:00 to 02:00, and car parking is provided at the Bali Hai end.
It is illuminated at night by many colored neon signs.
The closing time of 02:00 has been extended for many entertainment establishments.
A trip down Walking Street is an experience you won't forget .

  • LongTime

    Thanks for the info. Been in Pattaya for 15 years and never knew this place existed.

    • Cee Jay

      LMFAO

    • johnhender

      You must be trolling

  • Concerned

    Forgot to mention and many ladyboys trying to steal wallets

    • only U

      and drunk germans and russians trying to figth somebody.

  • XXL

    Have been living here for more than 20 years. Honestly I can’t remember when I have been there the last time or even at an other “entertainment” here in Pattaya. Thailand has more to offer than short time and blow jobs and other sex practices for sex addicts. And this “more” is why I have been here so long… Otherwise I would have stayed here “short time”.

    • only U

      what is this “more”?

