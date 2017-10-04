Villagers protest big chicken farm

Local villagers in KANCHANABURI have expressed discontent over a new chicken farm covering almost 400 rai of land in tambon Nong Phai of Dan Makham Tia district which they said was being built without their consent.

More than 60 residents from Ban Nong Pak Dong rallied against the facility at the provincial city hall on Tuesday. The villagers protested that their views on the project have never been gauged and they are concerned about the smell, possible respiratory problems, allergies and other environmental impacts from the farm. They sought justice from the governor.

Kanchanaburi Governor Jirakiat Bhumisawasdi later held talks with the group’s representatives. The villagers said they would certainly not allow the chicken farm to be established in their area. They accused state officials of falsifying documents which enabled a farm investor to set up the facility there. The documents are actually local consents to village water supply and solar cell projects, they said.

Mr. Jirakiat said both sides will be treated fairly. He said villagers had filed their complaint about the farm project at Dan Makhamtia police station and other relevant agencies, but no progress has been made. He had instructed officials to examine the case and report its outcome as quickly as possible.

The governor said the villagers have a lot of documents relating to the case in hand and if officials are found to have committed wrongdoing they would face both disciplinary and criminal action. Construction of the chicken farm is nearly completed. Source: Bangkok Post