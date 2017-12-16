Vietjet kicks offs Phuket – Ho Chi Minh City route
At Phuket International Airport yesterday (December 15), Phuket authorities hosted the welcoming ceremony of a new direct flight, Phuket – Ho Chi Minh City by Vietjet Air.
The flight VJ 809 was the first ever flying the route.
Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phuket Office, Kanokkrittika Kritwuttikorn, says that Vietnam is an excellent potential market. There are more than 800,000 Vietnamese tourists traveling to Thailand each year, generating a revenue of 26 billion baht.
“Vietnam has the advantage to be close to Thailand with less than 2 hours flying time, gate to gate. However, the main destination for Vietnamese tourists is still Bangkok and Pattaya. This route serves the need of travellers are seeking convenience for their journey. Not only Vietnamese but also travellers from other countries that will also enter Thailand by this route,” she said.
She explained that to increase the group of travelers and expand the route from Vietnam, the TAT, Ho Chi Minh Office is supporting the Ho Chi Minh – Phuket route which offers 4 flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight leaves Ho Chi Minh City at 11.55 am on Mondays and Wednesdays, 10.15 am on Fridays and 10.35 am on Sunday while departing Phuket at 2.10 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, 1.05 pm on Fridays and 1.45 pm on Sundays. Source: phuketgazette