Video – Tour bus driver fined for dangerous driving

A video, taken by a Thai motorist, has gone viral across Thai Social Media networks revealing a tour coach driver recklessly endangering the lives of forty passengers and numerous other road users.

The un-named driver who posted the clip was forced to pull his car off the road as the tour coach appeared in front of him overtaking a line of vehicles on a blind corner.

Read – Chonburi crash victims identified, many were children

The Lampamg Transport Office reviewed the clip and identified the coach driver as twenty-four year old Mr Tanva Nasuriwong who was called in to explain his actions.

Nasuriwong claimed that he was part of a convoy of eighteen coaches taking passengers from Phayao Province to Bangkok and had lost his place in the group so was hurrying to catch up. He also claimed not to know there was a speed limit on that part of the road.

Far from having his license removed and thrown out of a job Nasuriwong was fined 5000 baht and told ‘not to do it again.’

The incident, which took place on Route 103 in the Ngao district of the northern Thai province, was posted to the Facebook page of Jakaphong Seniwonse Na Ayutdhya.

Report shared by BangkokJack News Team