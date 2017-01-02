Video – One dead and dozens injured in Koh Phangan fireworks tragedy

One person died and dozens more were injured after fireworks rained down on people celebrating New Year’s Eve in Thailand.

At least one man is reported to have died at the famous Full Moon Party and dozens others were left with serious burns all over their bodies.

Other people were injured in a stampede as people tried to flee the burning sparks.

Around 10,000 to 30,000 people were estimated to have gathered at the Haad Rin beach in Koh Phangan.

The evening descended into chaos only minutes after the New Year’s countdown when the fireworks display sent burning embers into the crowd.

Others were injured in a stampede of people trying to flee the burning sparks. Madison Reidy, 21, who was caught up in the crowd, told 1NewsNow: ‘My whole body was burning; I could feel sparks stinging my face, legs and arms.

Lucy Coyle, who also attended the NYE party, called the evening a ‘nightmare’ and wrote on Twitter: ‘The worst Full Moon Party after they shoot fireworks into the crowd that have burnt people!

‘People on the floor passed out people stampeding.’