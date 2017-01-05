Video – The dangers of living in Pattaya

Reports have been made of an extremely dangerous concrete electricity pole in central Pattaya which, it is feared, could crash to the ground at any time.

A closer inspection of the post outside the Mercure Pattaya Hotel on Soi 15, Soi Buakhao, reveal it to be completely severed at the bottom and only held in place by a tangle of electric wiring at the top.

Local residents say they have long been worried about the pole and a hotel security guard explained that it was broken after being reversed into by a tour coach three years ago.

He said he had reported the owners of the tour coach to city authorities on previous occasions but nobody had ever come to inspect the damage or to make it safe.

He further said that he watches the pole all the time and is constantly warning passers-by to be aware.

Report shared by BangkokJack News Team



