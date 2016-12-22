Video – 15 foreign tourists injured in Bangkok-Krabi bus crash

By Albert Jack -
2
195
Fifteen tourists were injured, one of them trapped inside the overturned bus.
Fifteen foreign tourists, were injured when the chartered bus they travelled from Bangkok to Surat Thani went off the highway, flipped over and overturned before dawn Wednesday in Thachana district.
a
Read – Three foreigners dead after early morning visa run van crash
a

The accident happened on Highway 41 in Surat Thani at 05.22 am today.

Highway police said the bus with 17 foreign tourists was on the way to Krabi province after leaving Bangkok yesterday evening.

It was raining heavily as the bus was approaching Km 118 on Highway 41

It skidded while making a curve, flipped over and overturned to the roadside bushes.

Fifteen tourists were injured, one of them trapped inside the overturned bus.

Rescue team arrived at the scene after being alerted, and quickly rushed all the injured to Thachana hospital.

Two others were unscathed.

-ThaiPBS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • paddy

    So the blood bath continues. Foreigners on visa run killed in mini bus crash, foreigners injured on bus crash en route to Krabi, foreigner brutally beaten on Walking Street, American with throat cut in Phuket…although in the case of the Krabi bus crash the rain was the cause, not the bad driving of another idiot Thai man….why do the tourists keeping coming back?

  • ken

    Yes it may have been raining, but unfortunately the pea brained morons that drive these busses are incapable of thinking and adjusting their driving style to suit the conditions.
    Of course it was the fault of the rain, beecause we all know full well a Thai man can never be wrong.