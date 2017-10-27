Vet looks closer to the Dog and calls the police

There are many people out there who should never be allowed to own or be near animals.

This spring, Hayden Howard noticed that something wasn’t right with her dog. Her English Mastiff Jackson had been playing in the backyard while she was inside. When she called him in it looked like he was covered in insect bites.

But when she looked closer she realized that the truth was a whole lot worse. Jackson was in fact covered in bullet holes. ”I was completely shocked, I didn’t know what to think,” Hayden told WXIN.

When she realized that Jackson had been shot she took him straight to the vet. When the vet examined Jackson, he found masses of tiny bullets that had been fired from a BB gun. “There was one stuck under his eyelid, one in his ear, one in his knee, they were everywhere,” Hayden says.

There were so many that the vet had to shave almost all of Jackson’s fur to take out the plastic shells. He removed 27 bullets in total and was forced to leave 20 where they were. On top of that, the vet found 20 more bullet holes in Jackson’s small body.

He had been shot over 70 times.

I don’t understand how someone could do something so evil to a dog, least of all when the dog has never harmed anybody. It was suspected that the shots came from a nearby yard and police were hot on the suspect’s heels.

It didn’t take long for them to find bullets and a gun was hidden in a neighbor’s home. The neighbor had previous convictions for drug offenses.

I really hope the person responsible gets a long prison sentence and pays the price for their crime. I truly believe that when they get out they should never be able to get close to an animal again. Despite his big trauma, Jackson is recovering well, according to Hayden. Source: Newsner