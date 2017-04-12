Van owner fined 20,000 baht for too many passengers on first day law goes into effect

Van owner fined 20,000 baht for too many passengers on first day law goes into

The new rule just went into effect 2 days ago but already, the owner and operator of a passenger van were fined for carrying too many passengers on Monday.

The new law states that only 13 passengers can ride at any one time, but on this particular van — which still had 17 seats despite the section of the new law stating the seats for passengers exceeding 13 must be removed — there were even passengers standing up.

Driver Prajit Suwannasaeng, 55, had to pay a THB5,000 fine and had his license suspended for 15 days.

The company that owns the van, Maha Phram Co, was fined THB20,000 and had their name added to a list of offenders. If they are caught breaking the law again, hey can face additional charges, reported Bangkok Post.

Prajit was charged after a passenger posted to social media that his driver kept stopping to pick up more passengers despite the new law.

But at least no one was putting their stinky feet on any headrests in this overcrowded van.

