US dollar counterfeit ring arrested in Bangkok

The Crime Suppression Unit made five arrests after a month long investigation into a Bangkok counterfeit dollar ring.

Last month undercover officers arranged to buy 10,000 one-hundred dollar bills from a gang member and arranged yesterday to meet Mrs Thaschanun Kuns, from Suratthani province, in a car park on Bang-Kapi road in Bangkok to inspect the quality of the forged notes.

Three hundred notes were handed over in a whisky box and arresting officers moved in.

The suspected ringleader, Natchapatraphong Yaempradit, was then detained at a hotel in the Town in Town area off Lat Prao with a large number of fake bills.

Three other Thais, Mrs Panidsara Techa-Isaradej from Prajuabkirikhan, Mr. Kittiphong Yanawattanaphong and Mr Natchapattaraphong Yeampradit were detained nearby along with a Cambodian national.

In total officers have recovered fake US Dollars to the value of five-million baht.

Report by Bangkok Jack News Team